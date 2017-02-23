Heat's Chris Bosh Joins TNT as Studio Analyst

Miami Heat star Chris Bosh will appear on TNT's new series Players Only as a studio analyst.

The series which will begin on February 27th, will give viewers a whole new perspective of the game. "Players Only" will only have former and/or current professional basketball players on it as commentators. The broadcast which will include two NBA games each night is scheduled to run for five straight weeks on TNT.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris make appearances with our 'Players Only' studio team and we look forward to incorporating his fresh take and informed perspective into this new TNT series,” said Craig Barry, the Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer for Turner Sports

Bosh has not played since last February, and is not expected to suit up for a Heat game again. While the veteran still remains a member of the roster, it is mostly a procedural thing at this point. Miami is fully expected to part ways with Bosh in the future, and will re-capture a great deal of cap room.

The former All-Star has been unable to play due to blood clot issues. Bosh has seemed medical clearance in the past, but has not been cleared for action. It is possible that Bosh could end up cleared in the future, but he would likely play for another NBA team at that time. It is also not known if Bosh is still interested in continuing his playing career.

While the Heat will not play any games during Bosh's time on TNT, his former teammate LeBron James will be featured twice. The Cleveland Cavaliers will play on two of the five nights that Bosh's series will air.

In addition to the Cavaliers, Bosh will be a part of the broadcast team for a highly anticipated match-up between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.