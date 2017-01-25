Heat Storm Back in Fourth Quarter to Keep Streak Alive

The Miami Heat extended their winning streak to five games with a 109-106 comeback win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Miami appeared to be on the way to a streak-ending loss, until a furious comeback in the fourth quarter. The Heat outscored the Nets by 21 points in the final quarter alone. Brooklyn held a lead at the half, and an even bigger margin going into the fourth quarter.

With the victory and the streak, Miami now sits at 16-30 on the season. Brooklyn at 9-36 is the only team that sits behind Miami in the Eastern Conference standings. While the Heat remain out of the playoff picture, this streak has shown that the team does not quit.

Goran Dragic was a big reason for Miami's comeback as the guard had a dominant fourth quarter. In the game overall, Dragic had 17 points along with nine assists and two steals. While Dragic has posted bigger lines this season, this was one of his clutch appearances so far.

For the third straight game, Dion Waiters led Miami in points with 24. Waiters has been Miami's best player during the winning streak and has also helped others on the court. Waiters added eight assists and had five rebounds for good measure.

It was another good night for Miami's bench as well with 54 points coming from the reserves. Wayne Ellington led the reserves with 22 points himself.

The Heat will visit Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls on Friday for a game at 8:00 p.m.