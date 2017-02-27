Heat's Win Streak Ends at Three

The Miami Heat fought back, but fell short in their 96-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Miami was looking for a fourth straight win, but could not keep up with Dallas in the third quarter. The Mavericks outscored the Heat by eight in the quarter and made it look easy at times. Miami would try to fight back in the fourth quarter, and even led late. Dallas however would put the game away in the final two minutes. With the loss, Miami is now 27-33 on the season and has a 13-19 mark on the road.

Hassan Whiteside did what he could to avoid the loss, but it turned out not to be enough. Whiteside added yet another double-double to his season totals, with 19 points and 19 rebounds. The center also added a block and a steal to fill the stat sheet as usual.

Goran Dragic had 24 points of his own, and also contributed six assists along the way. Dragic added three steals on a day that the Heat had 12 swipes as a team overall.

Off the bench, Tyler Johnson continued his excellent work with ten points. Johnson has been one of Miami's most consistent players this season, and has been a constant source of production off the bench. Johnson also added three rebounds, four assists and three steals.

After the Heat take a day off, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit Miami on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.