Heat's Win Streak Ends at 13 With Loss in Philadelphia

The Miami Heat's winning streak came to an end at 13 with their 117-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Miami had an improbable run during the longest winning streak of the season in the NBA. When the win streak began, Miami looked like a lottery pick in the next league draft. After the streak, the Heat sit within striking distance of two playoff spots.

The loss dropped Miami's record to 24-31 on the season, and it came against a team that has fared worse. The 76ers are only 20-34 even with this victory, but Miami may have suffered due to a busy schedule. The Heat were playing in the second game of a back-to-back, while the 76ers were off on Friday.

Philadelphia took a lead into the locker room at the half, and built on it during the third quarter. Miami made a couple of comeback attempts in the final two quarters, but ultimately fell short in erasing the entire deficit.

Goran Dragic did all he could to keep the streak alive, with a team-leading 30 points. Dragic also added in five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Dragic did struggle with turnovers and led the team in that department as well. While running Miami's offense, Dragic turned the ball over seven times.

James Johnson had a second consecutive strong game off the bench for Miami with 26 points. Johnson also added a pair of blocks to go along with four rebounds and three assists. The 26 points led all of Miami's reserves, and it helped keep the team in the game.

Hassan Whiteside also had another big night with a double-double. Whiteside who is averaging a double-double this season, had 12 points and 19 big rebounds in this one. The center also added a block, a day after collecting four in Brooklyn.

After a day off, Miami will host the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7:30 p.m.