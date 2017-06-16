President Trump announced new restrictions and business policies with Cuba during a speech in Miami, on June 16, 2017. His announcement counteracts many policies set in place by the Obama administration.

President Donald Trump was in Miami Friday afternoon to announce changes to the U.S.-Cuba policy.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio and Cuban journalist Cary Roque were among those who joined Trump in Little Havana for the signing of the policy, restores some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted under the Obama administration.

