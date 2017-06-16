Here's Who Surrounded President Donald Trump When He Signed the Cuba Policy in Miami on Friday | NBC 6 South Florida
Here's Who Surrounded President Donald Trump When He Signed the Cuba Policy in Miami on Friday

    President Trump announced new restrictions and business policies with Cuba during a speech in Miami, on June 16, 2017. His announcement counteracts many policies set in place by the Obama administration.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    President Donald Trump was in Miami Friday afternoon to announce changes to the U.S.-Cuba policy.

    Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio and Cuban journalist Cary Roque were among those who joined Trump in Little Havana for the signing of the policy, restores some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted under the Obama administration.

    To learn more about each person who surrounded Trump, hover over the circles on the photo below:


    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

