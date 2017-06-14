Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Hialeah Regions Bank

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Hialeah bank Wednesday.

A man entered a Hialeah bank Wednesday afternoon, demanded money from an employee and fled on foot, police said. It's unclear whether the man received any money, and if he did, the amount that was taken wasn't released.

There were customers in the bank at the time of the incident who were not injured, police said. Police believe the man might have also been involved in a robbery at a BB&T bank in Pinecrest on Monday.

Wednesday’s incident occurred around 1:42 p.m. at a Regions bank branch on West 4th Avenue in Hialeah.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.

