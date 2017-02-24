Hialeah Man Arrested After Marijuana Plants Found in Garage

Police say Martin Madrigal, Jr., was arrested after more than 80 pounds of marijuana plants were found in a garage in Hialeah.

A Hialeah man has been arrested after police say they found a garage full of marijuana plants at his home.

Martin Madrigal Jr., 27, was arrested on charges including cannabis trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Madrigal remained behind bars Friday with no bond, jail records showed. It's unknown if he's hired an attorney.

According to an arrest report, detectives received an anonymous tip of a home where marijuana was being cultivated on W. 78th Terrace. Detectives executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday, where Madrigal was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the home, detectives found about 80.5 pounds of marijuana plants hanging upside down from the garage ceiling, the report said. Near the marijuana was a 12-gauge shotgun and some shells.

Photo credit: Hialeah Police

In Madrigal's room detectives found more than 250 steroid pills, the report said.