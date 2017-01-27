Hialeah Man Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck in Hit and Run Crash Thursday Night | NBC 6 South Florida
Hialeah Man Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck in Hit and Run Crash Thursday Night

    A Hialeah man is recovering in the hospital after being the victim of a hit and run crash late Thursday night.

    According to Hialeah Police, the victim – identified by his son as Javier Prado –  was hit whole walking near West 70th Street and 12th Avenue before 11 PM. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

    The victim’s son spoke exclusively with NBC 6, saying that Prado suffered a fractured knee and had swelling in his head. He is currently listed in stable condition at JMH.

    Anyone with information on this incident or the driver involved is asked to call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

