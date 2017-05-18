High School in Pompano Beach Placed on Lockdown

A second Broward County high school has been placed on lockdown Thursday – this time after an alleged incident on campus.
Police responded to the scene at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach shortly after 1 p.m. Officials from both the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward County Schools confirmed the lockdown, but reports are conflicting about what caused it.
BCS officials told NBC 6 that no one was hurt in the incident.
Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago