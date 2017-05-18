High School in Pompano Beach Placed on Lockdown | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
Car Slams Into Crowd in Times Square
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

High School in Pompano Beach Placed on Lockdown

processing...

NEWSLETTERS

Privacy policy | More Newsletters
Ely High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after an incident on campus shortly after 1 p.m. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A second Broward County high school has been placed on lockdown Thursday – this time after an alleged incident on campus.

Police responded to the scene at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach shortly after 1 p.m. Officials from both the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward County Schools confirmed the lockdown, but reports are conflicting about what caused it.

BCS officials told NBC 6 that no one was hurt in the incident.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates.

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android
Connect With Us
AdChoices