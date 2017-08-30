NBC 6's Darryl Forges has more on the hot button issue as the city leadership will vote on whether to change the name of three street names in the city honoring former Confederate generals - including one who later led the Ku Klux Klan.

Members of the city commission in Hollywood will vote Wednesday on a proposal to change the names of three streets currently honoring former Confederate generals.

Commissioners will discuss the issue during a meeting scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., with a vote expected several hours later. Protesters on both sides of the issue are expected to gather in front of Hollywood City Hall ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

The city voted in July to waive a requirement that would have required a majority of residents on each street – Lee, Forrest and Hood Streets – to approve of the change. At least five of the city’s seven commissioners must vote in support of the measure for it to past.

The issue has been a hot button one for those on both sides of the issue, with protests and arrests taking place earlier this summer when the city – as part of a nationwide trend of cities taking down monuments and other symbols of the Confederacy – first announced the proposal.

Hollywood named the streets after the former leaders, including Generals Robert E. Lee and future Ku Klux Klan founder Nathan Bedford Forrest, over a half century ago and has kept them despite growing opposition.