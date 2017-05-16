A nine-year-old Hollywood girl got the chance of a lifetime – meeting her “bestie”, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

In a show taped Monday, Z’niyah Williams and her mother Joi Elmore were invited to meet DeGeneres after Elmore wrote a letter to the host sharing what she has meant to her daughter.

Z’niyah told Ellen how she has inspired her to do good deeds in both her school and community, while her mother shared the story of how they have struggled at times due to recent medical issues.

Afterwards, Ellen surprised her young friend – a fan of photography – with a new camera as well as $25,000 for her college fund:

You can watch more of Z’niyah and Joi’s emotional visit today at 3 p.m. on NBC 6!