In time for what they call their busiest selling season of the year, Home Depot is looking to hiring 500 people in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area this spring – and is making it easy for people to apply.

Those interested can do so with a new 15 minute application available on the company’s website by clicking here. The new jobs in South Florida are part of a massive job hire across the country, with over 80,000 people expected to be chosen.

Positions that will be filled include floor sales, cashiers and online order fulfillment among others. Permanent part-time jobs will also be filled.