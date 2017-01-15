Home Robbery Investigation in Hialeah Turns Up Marijuana Lab

A Hialeah man, who fatally shot one of four men attempting to burglarize his home, was arrested Sunday after a marijuana lab was discovered, police say.

According to Hialeah police, 37-year-old Michael John Mora was arrested Sunday when during the shooting investigation a fully operational marijuana hydroponics lab was discovered inside a portion of his home. Mora has been charged with cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

During the home invasion robbery Mora shot and killed 25-year-old Ihosdanny Brena Colarte. Police say the suspected intruders knew of the lab and intended to rob Mora of cash or drugs.

Officials say Mora is not facing any criminal charges for the shooting death as of yet.

Detectives are currently investigating leads on the suspects who fled. If you happen to have information on this incident call Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.