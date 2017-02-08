A man near Tampa is safe after he was rescued from the inside of a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. when the driver of the sanitation vehicle heard a man yelling for help. That is when he noticed it was coming from inside his garbage truck.

The man reportedly ended up inside the garbage truck because he was sleeping inside a dumpster when the truck picked it up. Emergency crews from Tampa Police and Fire Rescue had to use heavy equipment to rescue the man. Officials say he was evaluated and is expected to be okay.

The driver would not comment on this incident, but said something like this had never happened on his route before.