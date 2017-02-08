Homeless Man Okay After Being Rescued From Tampa Garbage Truck | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Homeless Man Okay After Being Rescued From Tampa Garbage Truck

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man near Tampa is safe after being rescued from inside a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    A man near Tampa is safe after he was rescued from the inside of a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

    According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. when the driver of the sanitation vehicle heard a man yelling for help. That is when he noticed it was coming from inside his garbage truck.

    The man reportedly ended up inside the garbage truck because he was sleeping inside a dumpster when the truck picked it up. Emergency crews from Tampa Police and Fire Rescue had to use heavy equipment to rescue the man. Officials say he was evaluated and is expected to be okay.

    The driver would not comment on this incident, but said something like this had never happened on his route before.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices