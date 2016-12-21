Calvin Thomas, 43, is a violent registered sex offender who is wanted in a sexual battery and carjacking, Miami-Dade Police say. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Sexual Predator on the Run in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police are looking for a man who they say sexually battered and carjacked a woman Monday.

Calvin Thomas, 43, is a violent registered sex offender who is homeless and frequents the area of Northwest 71st Street and 33rd Avenue, police said.

According to police, Thomas sexually battered the woman, who is in her 20s, and stole her car around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 21st Avenue.

The car is a gray 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, police said.

"The subject is a registered sexual predator and he is known to be violent," Miami-Dade Police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.