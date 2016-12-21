Homeless Man Wanted in Sexual Battery, Carjacking: Miami-Dade Police | NBC 6 South Florida
Homeless Man Wanted in Sexual Battery, Carjacking: Miami-Dade Police

    Miami-Dade Police are looking for a man who they say sexually battered and carjacked a woman Monday.

    Calvin Thomas, 43, is a violent registered sex offender who is homeless and frequents the area of Northwest 71st Street and 33rd Avenue, police said.

    According to police, Thomas sexually battered the woman, who is in her 20s, and stole her car around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 21st Avenue.

    The car is a gray 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, police said.

    "The subject is a registered sexual predator and he is known to be violent," Miami-Dade Police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said.

    Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

    Published at 9:17 PM EST on Dec 20, 2016 | Updated at 5:39 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

