Homeowner Uses Jiu-Jitsu To Take Down Burglary Suspect

A burglary suspect picked the wrong house in a Fort Myers neighborhood Tuesday.

Lee County deputies said Josur Ortiz was badly beaten when he broke into Brian Burch's home. What Ortiz didn't know was that Burch is skilled in the martial art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Burch said he was simply protecting his property from the accused thief. Deputies said Ortiz broke into the homeowner's garage but didn't get far.

Burch was inside the home and walked outside when he heard a noise. When he confronted the suspected burglar, Burch beat him using his Jiu-Jitsu skills.

"I was holding him down," Burch said. "Once I had him, he wasn't going anywhere."

Burch said he saw Ortiz carrying his jackhammer and airgun case.

"He told me that the boss sent him over here to pick up tools to finish a job."

Burch didn't buy that story. When he started asking questions, Ortiz tried to flee. That's when Burch said he put his skills to use.

"Once we got to the ground, he started pushing and fighting me, and I hit him one time."

A neighbor saw the scuffle and called 911. Burch held down the accused crook until deputies arrived.

He said several of his tools were found inside the suspect's car, which deputies said had a fake license plate.

Ortiz is still in the Lee County Jail, charged with burglary and grand theft.