A Homestead woman has been reunited with her pet monkey that was allegedly stolen and sold by her neighbor.

Vanessa Di Gennaro says the monkey, Zoe, was safely returned to her Tuesday after police found her.

Di Gennaro says the monkey, a white tufted marmoset valued at $2,900 had disappeared while she was cleaning her home.

Police later arrested her neighbor, 21-year-old Oscar Leiva, who was accused of stealing and selling the pet for $900.

Leiva has been charged with grand theft.