Homestead Woman Reunited With Pet Monkey Allegedly Stolen By Neighbor | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Homestead Woman Reunited With Pet Monkey Allegedly Stolen By Neighbor

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vanessa Di Gennaro
    Vanessa Di Gennaro's monkey, Zoe

    A Homestead woman has been reunited with her pet monkey that was allegedly stolen and sold by her neighbor.

    Vanessa Di Gennaro says the monkey, Zoe, was safely returned to her Tuesday after police found her.

    Di Gennaro says the monkey, a white tufted marmoset valued at $2,900 had disappeared while she was cleaning her home.

    Police later arrested her neighbor, 21-year-old Oscar Leiva, who was accused of stealing and selling the pet for $900.

    Leiva has been charged with grand theft.

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices