Honeymooning Pair Pleads Not Guilty in Kidnapping, Rape Case

A Georgia couple accused of kidnapping and sexually battering a woman while on their honeymoon in South Florida pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Timothy Lowe and his wife Rashada Hurley were in a Miami-Dade courtroom Wednesday, where the written plea of not guilty was entered by the public defender's office.

Lowe, 37, and Hurley, 32, are charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, carjacking, sexual battery and grand theft.

Detectives say the couple walked into a 7-Eleven naked, stole sodas and then tried kidnapping a woman from the parking lot. But the victim was able to run away.

Gator Spotted Sunbathing in Backyard During Harvey

A sunbathing alligator was caught on video in the backyard of a homeowner in Missouri City, Texas. Gators have reportedly been spotted in the floodwaters of the Houston area. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Then next day, detectives say the couple succeeded in kidnapping a woman from a Publix parking lot in Hialeah. The victim told detectives she was sexually battered in a motel room the couple rented with her own credit cards.

Both defendants were tested for HIV, it was revealed in court Wednesday. Hurley tested negative but Lowe's test results are still pending. The defendants have the public defender's office as their attorney. They talked and smiled at each other during the arraignment hearing.

Lowe and Hurley remain in jail with no bond. Their trial is expected to begin November 27.