A large horse needed help from a rescue crew after it became stuck in a ditch in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

A tactical animal rescue team responded to the area of Southwest 168th Street and 199th Avenue to help the horse, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

The team of workers were able to hoist the horse out of the ditch and get it back on level ground.