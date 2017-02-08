Hot Offense Sparked Miami Heat Win Streak

The Miami Heat will try to win an improbable 12th straight game tonight in Milwaukee. It would mark the longest winning streak in NBA history by a team with a losing record.
So how did they turn things around? It is because of an easy schedule?
It’s true that the Heat have benefitted from a recent stretch of weaker opponents, but during the 11-game win streak, they’ve knocked off 5 playoff teams, including the best team in the sport, Golden State, and title-contending Houston.
The real reason the Heat have exploded and looked like a different team the last few weeks is simple: it’s offense.
Look at these numbers during the win streak. The Heat are averaging 110 points per game.
They are shooting 48.4% from 3-point range, while opponents are making just 29.4% of their 3-point shots.And in particular, guards Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters have been on fire.
During the streak, Dragic has averaged 23.5 points and 6.8 assists, while shooting 56.5% on FG and 58.7% on 3-point FG! Waiters been almost as scorching hot, averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 assists, while shooting 49.2% from three-point range.
Those numbers are impressive, but not sustainable. The Heat offense can’t shoot this well forever, but the combination of Dragic and Waiters has turned a bad team into a playoff contender.
With Waiters doubtful to play tonight because of ankle injury, beating Milwaukee on the road will be a challenge.