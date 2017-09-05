How To Shop For Hurricane Irma Supplies Online

NBC 6 has team coverage as residents rush to get supplies and other items needed as the storm continues to make its push toward the Caribbean.

Water, generators, hurricane shutters and other supplies are flying off the shelves at local South Florida stores. With a dwindling number of certain hurricane items available at these locations, many are turning to online shopping to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Items like lanterns, portable radios and crank chargers are available for purchase through Amazon Prime and only take a few days to ship to the buyer’s house. A quick search for “hurricane supplies” brings up a list of pre-selected items, each with shipping information and estimated arrival dates.

Although many of these supplies -- like flashlights and chargers -- have the option of expedited shipping, it’s important to double check and make sure Prime shipping is available. (If not, the items may not get to your house until late next week.)Water is also available through Amazon Prime, but is running out quickly. Some brands are currently out-of-stock.

While there are many affordable hurricane supplies on Amazon, be aware of some instances of price gouging. A few sellers on Amazon are offering hurricane supplies for extremely high prices, like packs of water for $20 to $40, according to the Miami Herald. Price gouging is illegal in the state of Florida during emergencies

Still need water? ReadyRefresh.com allows you to order water online and receive a 50 percent discount if you’re a first-time buyer. With the discount, a case of Zephyrhills water (24 bottles) costs $2.50.

Hurricane Irma is currently a category 5 storm and South Florida is in the forecast track. Officials are warning residents to act quickly and prepare now before it gets too late.

Local grocery stores are working to replenish their supplies in the next few days

For a guide on how to shop for Irma, click here.



