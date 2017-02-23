How to Celebrate SOBE Wine and Food Festival This Weekend

Thousands have converged on Miami Beach for the annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival. From food tastings to wine seminars, the festival has events for everyone.

SOBE Wine and Food celebrate its 16th year and brings in some of the top chefs from across the country, along with celebrities that include NBC’s own Al Roker.

The festival has grown over the years and now there are several satellite events happening around town for those who can't make it to the official bash.

On Friday, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach is hosting a Golden Hour in its lobby from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests will get to take photos on a red carpet and sip on bubbly.

The Edition Hotel on Miami Beach is hosting the second annual "Ping Pong, Pizzas & Peroni" event Friday. The party goes down from 10-midnight. Tickets are $40.

On Saturday, Izzy's Fish & Oyser on Miami Beach celebrates SOBE WFF with a fun event with three guest chefs and a special menu. For only $25 you guy a selection of raw dishes, two signature cocktails and bottomless Rose.

If you’re still looking for tickets to SOBE WFF, a few events throughout the weekend are still available – but it’s going to cost you anywhere from $20 to $500 and event.

They can only be purchased online, which you can do by clicking here.