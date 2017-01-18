Almost two weeks after the deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport that sent thousands of passengers running for their lives, most of the items left behind have been returned.

Those affected can now go to www.global-bms.com. From there, enter FLLbaggage as the username and Aviation as the password. You can then simply search for your item identify and claim it.

Airport officials say once they prove it's yours they will ship it right to your door.