How to Claim Items Left at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int'l Airport
Complete coverage of the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

How to Claim Items Left at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int'l Airport

    Almost two weeks after the deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport that sent thousands of passengers running for their lives, most of the items left behind have been returned.

    Those affected can now go to www.global-bms.com. From there, enter FLLbaggage as the username and Aviation as the password. You can then simply search for your item identify and claim it.

    Airport officials say once they prove it's yours they will ship it right to your door.

