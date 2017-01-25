How to Get a Free Shake Shack Burger

If you love grubbing on Shake Shack burgers, you can now get a free sandwich by downloading the restaurant's first-ever mobile ordering app.

Shake Shack announced Wednesday its new smartphone app. To celebrate, the restaurant is giving out a free single ShackBurger to each person who downloads the new app.

To get the free ShackBurger, just download the app, create an account and use the promo code "shackappy" at checkout.

The offer is available until Feb. 28.

“The Shack App brings a whole new way to experience Shake Shack for our guests—meeting them where they are, when they want, on their terms,” said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack.

The app allows customers to order from their phone, keep track of food allergies and access nutritional information.

There are three Shake Shack locations in South Florida: Coral Gables, Miami Beach and Boca Raton.

The app is available for iOS nationwide. It's not yet available to Android users.

Click here for more details on downloading the Shack App.