How to Keep Your Kids Occupied As You Prep For Irma

With Hurricane Irma forcing school closures across South Florida, what should you do with your children?

As South Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma, schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties are closed Thursday and Friday.

Parents may be wondering how to keep their kids occupied as they ready their homes for the storm. There are at least two camps for kids being offered in South Florida ahead of Irma.

The Young at Art Museum in Davie is hosting a one-day hurricane camp Thursday. The fee is $60 for the day.

“We understand preparing for the storm and how that can be stressful for families and children and we want to be able to provide an outlet where kids can be creative and have a good time and their parents can get ready for the storm,” said Marie Berlin with the Young at Art Museum.

If your child has a greater interest in science, the Science Store in Pembroke Pines is also having a hurricane camp. Gabby Brown is the direction of the Science Store. She said the camp is designed for children five years or older. The campers will be exposed to STEM.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Science and Discovery and the Miami Children’s Museum will be open Thursday, but either is offering pre-Irma camps.