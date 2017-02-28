How to Watch President Trump's Address to Congress Live | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

How to Watch President Trump's Address to Congress Live

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Donald Trump

    NOTE: NBC 6 will offer complete coverage of the address live on TV and online beginning at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. The online coverage will be here.

    President Donald Trump is slated to give his first address to Congress Tuesday in a highly-anticipated prime-time speech.

    Whether you're at work, on the go or at home you can watch complete live coverage of the address live on NBC 6 or on the NBC 6 app.

    We will offer a live feed beginning at 9 p.m. ET online and on-air. The coverage will continue until the address ends.

    The White House said Trump has been gathering ideas for the prime-time speech from the series of listening sessions he's been holding with law enforcement officials, union representatives, coal miners and others. Aides said he was still tinkering with the speech Monday night.

    More on what you can expect to hear in his address here.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices