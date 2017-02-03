Huge Dance Party For Sick Daughter of Former Heat Dancer

The Miami Heat Dancers held a dance marathon Friday in support of a mother and former Heat dancer dealing with a tough battle.

Shantangela Patton’s four-month-old daughter is battling a rare form of cancer. Little Aaliyah was diagnosed two months ago.

The Miami Heat Dance Team held a three-hour jam to help the mother and daughter deal with the financial burden that comes with the illness. “The Heat is really a family and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart," said Patton.

Patton danced for the Miami Heat for two seasons. Last season she found out she was pregnant with her first child. She never expected to be dealing with such a hardship.

Her baby girl is going through chemotherapy and stays at the hospital day and night. "My family is so supportive. We take shift changes between my family and my in-laws. They relieve me when I need to be relieved so I she is never alone," said Patton.

Friday night, dad is with the baby so mom can attend the huge Heat dance party in honor of baby Aaliyah. Patton is overjoyed by the support from the tight-knit community.

The event was free but donations were collected. The money will go to the family to help little Aaliyah beat cancer and live a full life and maybe she will even learn to dance like her mom someday.

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.