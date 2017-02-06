NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia has the disturbing numbers and what some are trying to do to stop it.

Results of a new study detail a shocking rise in the number of people being affected by human trafficking – especially in the state of Florida.

In an NBC News report using research from the National Human Trafficking Hotline – which is run by nonprofit Polaris – 7,500 cases of human trafficking were reported in 2016, up from 5,526 last year.

Florida ranked third across the nation with 550 cases in 2016.

A number of hospitals here in Florida – including Jackson Memorial Hospital – are now requiring health care workers to receive some type of human trafficking training to identify and treat victims.

It's not just hospitals – a group called Airline Ambassadors is pushing for flight attendants on airlines to be trained to spot signs of the grizzly sex crime. Recently, a flight attendant on Alaska Airlines noticed a scared teenage girl traveling with an older gentleman. She left a note in the bathroom and the girl said she needed help. Police were waiting at the terminal when they landed.

If you need help or to report any possible cases of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888.