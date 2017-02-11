Lawyers and others helped those who attended with paperwork and starting the process of becoming US citizens.

Amid growing concerns regarding immigration policy under President Donald Trump, hundreds of legal residents in South Florida attended a free citizenship class Saturday in Lauderhill.

The event, hosted by several organizations including SEIU Florida and the Florida Immigrant Coalition, included attorneys and trained volunteers who helped applicants in determining their eligibility and filling out the needed forms – as well as providing legal assistance to some.

“Events like these are a powerful empowerment tool for individuals and their families,” said FLIC Citizenship Manager Ivan Parra. “Even people who have been here for decades are looking to become citizens because they know that it gives them a more powerful voice in their community, as well as open up new opportunities for employment.”

Last year’s event helped over 1,500 residents in Broward County complete the paperwork needed to start the process to become an American citizen. According to the even, less than 10 percent of those eligible for citizenship actually apply.

“I’ve been here for over 30 years, and I’ve never thought about going through this process,” said Yves Darbouze, who applied for citizenship at the clinic. “Now they’re sending people home. I have family here. I have my kids, who were born here. Even though I’m a permanent resident, I’m afraid that they might send me back. That’s why I’m here. I don’t want to be separated from my family.”