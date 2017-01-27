Cheers erupt and flags were proudly waived as over 300 people enter the new chapter of their life as a U.S. citizen.

Full of emotions, men and women from across the globe became naturalized citizens Friday morning.

“It’s amazing. I'm so happy and excited because it's a big deal,” said Cecilia Lima, a new citizen from El Salvador.

A total of 25 countries were represented during the naturalization ceremony, with the majority of those new citizens coming from Cuba.

“I’m very glad to contribute to this country that opened all doors for everyone,” said Luis Delprado, who moved to America from the island nation.

Mirela Avellar, who came from Brazil, says she’s now eager to make a difference with her vote - she’s looking forward to many future elections.

“This is a country of opportunities.” Avellar said. “I was very well received in the country and I’m so happy to be here.

Even a member of the NBC 6 family, news producer Ana Luna, was presented with her naturalization documents.

“I’m really honored to finally be able to do this and be among the hundreds of people that get to be here today,” said Luna, who is originally from Mexico. “It’s not an easy process and it's been very long.”