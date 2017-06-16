Hundreds of Students at Florida School Have AP Tests Voided

Students at the school in Bradenton are forced to retake their test after the school allowed someone to administer it who was not qualified.

It's every student's nightmare – having to retake their AP exam if they want the points. Now, students at one Florida school have to do just that even as many students are off on vacation or already in

Hundreds of students – 248 to be exact – from Manatee High School in Bradenton will have to return to the school later this month to retake their AP English exams after the school allowed a former teacher, who was not qualified, to supervise the testing.

"It's very annoying because personally I have had a lot of trips planned and I'm not going to be able to do that if I have to sit around and study for this new test," said Jazmin Riley, one of those who had their test voided by The College Board, the group who administers the exam.

The school's principal but it was no use. If the students want the college credit, they have to retake the test on June 29th.

"We’re not sitting around and focusing on school right now we're focusing on things like work and going to the beach and hanging out with friends,” Riley said.

The school system says it’s completely optional if these students want to take the test again.