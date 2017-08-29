NBC 6's Keith Jones shows how agencies like the Red Cross are working to help those who need food, clothes or other items after the monster storm.

Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas cruise ship arrived in Miami Tuesday after it was diverted away from Texas due to Hurricane Harvey.

The ship, which was scheduled to arrive in Galveston on Sunday, reached Port Miami Tuesday morning.

More than 4,400 passengers were on the ship when the storm passed through and caused the cruise port in Galveston to be closed. About 2,100 were expected to get off in Miami.

"It's been tough but Royal Caribbean has treated us really well," passenger Tynisa Rodriguez said. "Through the storm there's a lot of Texans on the boat and it's sad what they are going to go back to but Royal Caribbean was really good."



NBC 6 in Houston as Shelters Fill Up Following Harvey

NBC 6's Julia Bagg is at one of the many facilities were people are spending the next few days following the major storm - including one woman from South Florida. (Published 5 hours ago)

Royal Caribbean said the ship was diverting until conditions in Galveston are safe, and said they anticipate the ship will be able to return there on Friday.

Not everyone was celebrating the ship's arrival in Miami.

"Oh man, I just found out my car is under water. I'm from Katie, right outside of Houston. So my house, my car, everything's flooded," passenger Jacob Sedlar said. "So I don't have much to go home to but it is what it is, can't do much about it, you know."

The company said they were doing all they could to help guests adjust their travel arrangements. The ship's next sailing, which had been scheduled to leave Sunday, was canceled.