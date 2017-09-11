Power Outages From Hurricane Irma Impacting Digital Weather Features - NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE
20170910_Irma_2pm_Loop
Special Coverage - Irma's...
South Florida Cleans Up After Irma
OLY-MIAMI

Power Outages From Hurricane Irma Impacting Digital Weather Features

We are working with our weather partners to correct these technical issues as quickly as possible

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Power Outages From Hurricane Irma Impacting Digital Weather Features
    Damage caused by Irma is impacting some of our digital users from accessing current weather data across multiple platforms.

    Power outages in Florida caused by Hurricane Irma are affecting weather features across our digital platforms, leaving users unable to access current weather conditions. 

    On desktop, weather pages are loading correctly, but current weather conditions may not display. Android users may find a blank screen when attempting to navigate to the weather section. IOS users may experience a crash when attempting to navigate to the weather section. 

    We are working with our weather partners to correct these technical issues as quickly as possible. 

    Published 37 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices