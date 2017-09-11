Damage caused by Irma is impacting some of our digital users from accessing current weather data across multiple platforms.

Power outages in Florida caused by Hurricane Irma are affecting weather features across our digital platforms, leaving users unable to access current weather conditions.

On desktop, weather pages are loading correctly, but current weather conditions may not display. Android users may find a blank screen when attempting to navigate to the weather section. IOS users may experience a crash when attempting to navigate to the weather section.

We are working with our weather partners to correct these technical issues as quickly as possible.