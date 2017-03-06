Pancake lovers are in for a treat Tuesday. IHOP is offering free pancakes to customers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of National Pancake Day.

The restaurant chain will offer a free short stack of its Original Buttermilk Pancakes.

In return, IHOP asks customers to make a donation of any size to its charitable partners. The free pancake day is part of a fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. IHOP hopes to raise $3.5 million Tuesday for the hospitals and to find a cure for the life-threatening diseases affecting children.

“Year after year, we look forward to celebrating with our guests and fans, and are amazed by their generosity. Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities," said Darren Rebelez, President, IHOP Restaurants.

The offer is for dine-in customers only and there is a limit of one per customer.

Some locations will have the free pancake offer until 10 p.m., please click here to check with your local IHOP for exact hours of participation.