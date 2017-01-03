'I'm Maimed for Life': Victim of Wynwood Hit and Run Speaks

A hit-and-run victim is pleading for help to find the driver who barreled into him and left him in the middle of a Wynwood street with some serious injuries. (Published 49 minutes ago)

A hit-and-run victim is pleading for help to find the driver who barreled into him and left him in the middle of a Wynwood street with some serious injuries.

Alex Giraldo says he was riding his motorcycle during Bike Night last month when out of nowhere he was run down by a car.

"I have a fractured tibia right underneath my knee that they had to put a plate in and also my, both of my feet are fractured," Giraldo said in an exclusive interview with NBC 6 on Tuesday. "He didn't even stop at all to see if I was fine or anything. It was just like bam. He hit me and that's it. He took off."

According to the City of Miami Police Department, Giraldo was sideswiped by a car and the driver is missing in action. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 on Northwest 29th Street near North Miami Avenue.

"I was driving right in front of the O Cinema and out of nowhere a car hit me. I didn't even see him coming," Giraldo said.

The 48-year-old said he was in the hospital for a week and said it will be more than six months before he fully recovers. While he's grateful it wasn't worse, he claims the accident has affected his livelihood since he can't drive his beloved motorcycle or his limousine for his business.

Giraldo said he wants to use his story to raise awareness about what he calls a hit and run epidemic in South Florida.

"This is something that has to stop because I've seen people being killed and people are getting away with murder and it doesn't have to be someone getting killed," he said. "Look, I'm pretty much maimed for life or whatever. Hopefully I make a full recovery but there has to be something done. This is something that is happening way too frequently and people are just taking advantage and leaving."

Police haven't released a description of the vehicle but Giraldo said his riding buddies saw the car flee.

"They told me it was a Nissan Sentra, four doors, and he got damage in the front," he said.

Police are continuing their search for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.