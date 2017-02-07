NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more as both supporters and opponents of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez's position on the issue prepare to express their views.

People on both sides of the immigration debate are trying to get one man's attention Tuesday morning – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Advocates both for and against Mayor Gimenez’ order to honor ICE detention requests are expected to speak out at the county commission meeting this morning.

The mayor made national headlines when he directed Miami-Dade jailers to hold inmates who are undocumented immigrants for federal authorities. The county stopped doing that in 2013, pointing out the federal government was not reimbursing the county for the jail time.

But when President Trump threatened to withhold millions in federal funding for municipalities that don't fully cooperate with immigration authorities, Gimenez said he didn't want to risk losing that money.