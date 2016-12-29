NBC 6's Michael Spears reports on the vigil held for the 8-year-old who was killed during a drive-by shooting. (Published 51 minutes ago)

One day after the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy, Broward Sheriff’s Office stationed deputies in a Dania Beach neighborhood to protect the grieving family from any more threats.

The police presence gives them peace to mourn the loss of Rasheed Cunningham, Jr. who was also known as “Little Foot.

"Never knew that after a birthday party he'd no longer be here with his parents," said community advocate Sandra Faulks.

The 8-year-old was gunned down during a drive-by shooting as he walked home from a birthday party with family and other kids Wednesday evening.

The boy was a 3rd grader at Collins Elementary School.

“Rasheed was like my right-hand man,” said the boy’s grandfather, Rodney Daughtry.

During the gunfire, Rasheed’s uncle, Brandon Cunningham, covered the kids.

He and another cousin were both shot but they will survive.

Rasheed’s grandmother was visibly inconsolable.

She was overcome with emotions when she learned her grandson did not survive.

“My baby didn’t make it,” cried out the boy’s grandmother.

Little Rasheed’s mother is at a loss for words. The family is now hoping and praying the gunman is brought to justice.

As detectives track down Rasheed's killer, deputies were called in Thursday evening from around Broward, blocking off streets to help prevent more violence.

BSO said there have been four shootings in the neighborhood since Christmas.

"Put down the guns!" exclaimed Faulks.

Investigators have not released information on a motive or intended target in this shooting.

Dania beach's mayor said she's shocked by the recent gun violence. She and other city officials will hold a news conference Friday to address the violence.