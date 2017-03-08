The University of Florida's student body president-elect was arrested after authorities say he drunkenly knocked over two Harley Davidson motorcycles while on Spring Break in Key West.

William Smith Meyers, 22, was arrested early Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief, Monroe County Sheriff's Office records show. He was booked into jail and later released, and attorney information wasn't available.

According to an arrest report, a witness said he heard loud noises and saw Meyers pushing over scooters and motorcycles parked along the roadway in the 400 block of William Street.

The witness said he saw Meyers getting on several motorcycles and when he could not turn them on, he became upset and pushed them over, the report said.

The officer found two black Harley Davidson motorcycles on the ground, both with damage on the right side handlebars, and one with scratches on the saddlebag, the report said.

When the officer spoke with Meyers he wasn't making sense and appeared to be intoxicated, the report said. Meyers said he was just trying to go home, which he said was in Clearwater, the report said.

"Meyers was so intoxicated that he did not even recall coming down to Key West for spring break vacation," the officer wrote in the report.

When asked about knocking over the motorcycles, Meyers said people don't know how to ride their bikes and the officer had to explain to him that he didn't knock over bicycles but had pushed over Harleys, the report said.

According to UF's student newspaper, The Alligator, Meyers is a food and resource economics senior and is also a member of UF’s chapter of Alpha Tau Omega. He was elected to be the next student body president on Feb. 22, and his executive ticket ran under the tagline, “Character that counts," the paper reported.