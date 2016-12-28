A woman walked into a Starbucks in Tampa in a bad mood Wednesday morning. The temper tantrum was captured on cellphone video and it didn't appear to be a caffeine-fueled rage.

Leslie McHugh is a regular customer of the Starbucks. She was standing in line when she started filming the woman's tirade. "I heard loud shouting behind me. It took me a second to realize no one was joking around. She was legitimately angry," explained McHugh.

McHugh's 7-year-old daughter was at her side when the drama unfolded. She moved to protect her child as the situation escalated. "The lady shoved over a couple of displays. [My daughter] wasn't injured but it scared her and fell on her legs," said McHugh.

At the end of the video, a Starbucks employee can be heard helping McHugh's daughter. "I was really impressed with the staff. They ushered us into the back room, a stock room."

The woman had been to the coffee shop before asking for free coffee and change for the bus. She was given a trespassing warning, but decided to return.

Other customers, three men and a woman, moved in to subdue the erratic woman. McHugh said the woman wanted to leave, telling the customers police officers knew where to find her. The customers refused and held her down until police arrived.

The woman was identified as Abigail Rowe, 32. Authorities said she would undergo a mental evaluation. Rowe is charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and possession of marijuana.