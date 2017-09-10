Irma Aftermath: Cleanups, Curfews and Closures

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A truck is seen on its side after being blown over as Hurricane Irma passed through on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma, which first made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, has weakened to a Category 2 as it moves up the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

South Florida begins the recovery efforts in the aftermath of monster Hurricane Irma. As early as Sunday evening, crews were out on the roads assessing the damage.

Florida Power & Light said power restoration will begin in "earnest" Monday. More than 80% of Miami-Dade customers were impacted. In Broward, more than 600,000 were also in the dark. Half a million people in the network already had their power restored, said Rob Gould, spokesman for FPL.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez extended a daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.The curfew was issued to allow county personnel to begin damage assessment and clear the roads.

The county's curfew also covers Miami Beach. No cars will be allowed to enter the city of Miami Beach until Tuesday at noon.

The City of Doral also began a curfew Sunday at 7 p.m. until noon Monday due to debris and unsafe roads.

North Miami city officials issued a curfew effective Sunday at 7 p.m. until Monday 7 a.m.

The City of Miami Gardens implemented a a daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.

Broward County remains under a curfew until 10 a.m. Monday.

The City of Fort Lauderdale said crews will beigin damage assessments Monday at 6 a.m.

Monroe County was under a curfew from dusk to dawn until further notice as cleanup gets underway.

Miami International Airport announced it will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to damage from Irma. Officials at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport said they will assess the damage Monday to decide when the airport will reopen.

Earlier Sunday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that all Miami-Dade County Public Schools will remain closed until further notice. Gov. Rick Scott previously ordered all public K-12 schools, colleges, universities and state offices to close until Monday.