Conditions in Naples Deteriorating as Irma Sets Sights on SW Florida
Conditions in Naples Deteriorating as Irma Sets Sights on SW Florida

    Hurricane Irma is making its impact felt in Naples as the storm heads toward southwest Florida.

    Follow a livestream of continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma as it barrels through Florida.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    After making landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday, Hurricane Irma is now setting its sights on the southwest coast of Florida.

    Irma made landfall just after 9 a.m. at Cudjoe Key, about 20 miles outside Key West, forecasters said. By midafternoon, it was advancing at about 12 mph toward Florida's southwestern corner, which includes Naples, Fort Myers and Sarasota.


    As of 4 p.m., harsh winds and fierce rain lashed the city of Naples. Peak wind gusts reaching 142 mph were reported in the area.

    Forecasters said it could hit the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area by Monday morning.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

