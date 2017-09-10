Follow a livestream of continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma as it barrels through Florida. Get the latest on Irma from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime by downloading our apps for iOS and Android . Click here for full coverage of the powerful storm.

Hurricane Irma is making its impact felt in Naples as the storm heads toward southwest Florida.

After making landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday, Hurricane Irma is now setting its sights on the southwest coast of Florida.

Irma made landfall just after 9 a.m. at Cudjoe Key, about 20 miles outside Key West, forecasters said. By midafternoon, it was advancing at about 12 mph toward Florida's southwestern corner, which includes Naples, Fort Myers and Sarasota.

As of 4 p.m., harsh winds and fierce rain lashed the city of Naples. Peak wind gusts reaching 142 mph were reported in the area.

Forecasters said it could hit the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area by Monday morning.



