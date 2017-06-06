A woman who was dragged across a Southwest Ranches gas station parking lot during a robbery that was caught on camera says she's lucky to be alive. Choked with emotion, 64-year-old Patricia Coxe discussed the robbery with NBC 6 Tuesday, saying she still finds it hard to watch.

Choked with emotion, 64-year-old Patricia Coxe discussed the robbery with NBC 6 Tuesday, saying she still finds it hard to watch the video.

"It scares me to death when I...I'm sorry. When I see that video and realize what could have happened," Coxe said.

Coxe was pumping gas at the Shell station at 15991 Sheridan Street Friday morning when the robbery happened. Davie Police say two men pulled up along the side of her car and smashed out the passenger window to steal her purse.

"Standing there and I hear a loud 'kaboom.' I turn and look and see the glass shatter in my car. And saw a gentleman in my car with my purse," Coxe said.

Coxe tried to stop the two men, but they trapped her arm in their vehicle and dragged her across the parking lot until she let go.

"At no time did I think when I went to grab my purse I would be in the situation I got into," she said. "The man who had my purse closed the door on my arm and held onto my arms inside the car. I was screaming 'let me go, let me go, let me go.' I had my phone in my hand and he was twisting my hand to get that phone."

Different angles from the station's surveillance cameras show the getaway car drive off with the grandmother dangling from the window.

"As I was going out the back of the side off the Shell station the driver told him to let me go," Coxe said.

The incident left Coxe's arms horribly bruised and swollen and the suspects got away with her purse, medical bag, cell phone and cash.

Police are searching for the two suspects and their vehicle, a late model silver Chevrolet Malibu or similar car.