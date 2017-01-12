Frequent fliers listen up – if Wi-Fi internet access in the sky is important to you, one airline has some news you may want to hear.

JetBlue announced its latest onboard enhancement -- always-free and speedy Wi-Fi on every aircraft from the departure gate to the arrival gate.

The service enables JetBlue to deliver Amazon Video streaming entertainment to customers onboard to their personal devices, as well as web surfing and chatting on favorite messaging apps.

It was first introduced back in December of 2013, but has since been installed on all of its fleet.

“It’s 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it,” said Jamie Perry, vice president of marketing

This makes them the only airline with free internet service at every seat