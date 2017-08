JetBlue announced Thursday that they will be offering twice daily nonstop routes to Atlanta out of Ft. Lauderdale.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

JetBlue will begin offering twice daily nonstop service from Ft. Lauderdale to Atlanta beginning in March.

The new service will begin flying on March 8, 2018.

To celebrate the new routes, JetBlue is offering introductory fares starting at $64 one-way.

JetBlue is also expanding its routes to Atlanta by offering twice daily roundtrip flights to New York’s JFK Airport and a once daily roundtrip flight to Orlando.