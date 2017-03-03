Judge to Release Decision in Miami-Dade Immigration Case

A Miami-Dade judge is expected to release a decision Friday in the case of a man who was held by the county after his sentence for a non-violent felony was over so that immigration agents could pick him up for deportation.
Federal agents picked up 45-year-old James Lacroix on Wednesday, a day after he was supposed to go free. Lacroix had already completed his sentence for being caught five times for driving without a license.
Now Lacroix is being deported to Haiti, and his attorney argues that holding him in jail beyond his state sentence is unconstitutional. At a hearing Thursday, attorney Philip Reizenstein blamed a White House threat to deny funds to local governments who don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
"It’s nothing more than the federal government threatening and blackmailing states and Miami-Dade County and saying 'hold somebody illegally, or you’re not gonna get the money that we would otherwise designate to you,'" Reizenstein said.
Lacroix's driver's license offenses amounted to a felony because eh drove without a license so many times.
Judge Milton Hirsch is expected to release his ruling at 9 a.m. Friday.