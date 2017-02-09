Closing arguments are expected to start at any moment Thursday in a Broward County court in the attempted murder trial against former U.S. Air Force Major Thomas Maffei.

Maffei is accused of trying to kill his wife and her father back in November of 2012. He's been in jail ever since. The most gripping testimony came from his now ex-wife Kate Ranta, who cried on the stand describing the moments Maffei allegedly ambushed both victims inside her Coral Springs apartment.

She says Maffei shot at them through the door and then shot them each one more time in front of the couple's four year old son. Maffei's attorney hasn't disputed those details of the case, instead arguing that Maffei was influenced by pain pills after being prescribed for PTSD, back pain and depression.

Maffei reportedly took that medication hours before the shooting - and a doctor testified it could've affected his behavior.

This trial was expected to take five days, but only lasted for two. The jury will likely be deliberating this afternoon with Maffei facing a minimum 25 years in prison if convicted on the attempted murder charges.