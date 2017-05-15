A Margate man is facing a murder charge after police say he asphyxiated his girlfriend. Richard Henry Patterson, 63, was arrested Wednesday in the death of 60-year-old Francisca Marquinez, Margate Police said. (Published Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015)

Jury selection is beginning in the murder trial of a South Florida man who claims his girlfriend accidentally died during oral sex.

Richard Henry Patterson, 65, is charged with second-degree murder in the October 2015 killing of 60-year-old Francisca Marquinez in Margate.

Jury selection began Monday but not before the judge heard an unusual motion filed by Patterson's attorney: he wants the jury to be allowed to view his client's genitalia.

Attorney Kenneth Padowitz filed the motion earlier this month, claiming it's "essential" for the jury to see it to understand the defense in the case. Padowitz wrote that Dr. Ronald Wright, an expert witness and former Broward County Medical Examiner, will testify that the victim's "death is consistent with being accidentally sexually asphyxiated during oral sex."

Padowitz wants the judge, jury, defense attorneys and prosecuting attorney present for the viewing.

The judge said she is reserving judgment on the motion, which means a decision could be made if the issue is raised again at trial.

Police said the body of Marquinez was found in her home at the Royal Park Gardens Condominiums in the 6700 block of Royal Palm Boulevard on Oct. 28, 2015. Patterson, Marquinez's boyfriend of four months, lived in the same complex.