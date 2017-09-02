Juvenile Hospitalized After Shooting Inside Opa-Locka Apartment

A juvenile was found lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday when police responded to reports of a shooting at an Opa-Locka apartment building.
According to Opa-Locka Chief of Police James Dobson, the juvenile was found shot at an apartment building located at 2263 NW 136th Terrace.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue air rescue team transported the juvenile to Jackson Ryder Trauma in serious but stable condition.
Opa-Locka Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago