Juvenile Hospitalized After Shooting Inside Opa-Locka Apartment

A juvenile was found lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday when police responded to reports of a shooting at an Opa-Locka apartment building.

According to Opa-Locka Chief of Police James Dobson, the juvenile was found shot at an apartment building located at 2263 NW 136th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue air rescue team transported the juvenile to Jackson Ryder Trauma in serious but stable condition.

Opa-Locka Police Department is investigating the shooting.