Juvenile Hospitalized After Shooting Inside Opa-Locka Apartment - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Juvenile Hospitalized After Shooting Inside Opa-Locka Apartment

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A juvenile was found lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday when police responded to reports of a shooting at an Opa-Locka apartment building.

    (Published 46 minutes ago)

    A juvenile was found lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday when police responded to reports of a shooting at an Opa-Locka apartment building.

    According to Opa-Locka Chief of Police James Dobson, the juvenile was found shot at an apartment building located at 2263 NW 136th Terrace.

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue air rescue team transported the juvenile to Jackson Ryder Trauma in serious but stable condition.

    Opa-Locka Police Department is investigating the shooting.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices