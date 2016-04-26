Key West Firefighter Arrested on Battery Charge

Authorities have arrested a Key West firefighter accused of striking his girlfriend.

The Miami Herald reports that officials arrested 37-year-old Manuel Pichardo on felony battery charges Friday.

City spokeswoman Alyson Crean says Pichardo was arrested following a domestic dispute and has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Pichardo's 29-year-old girlfriend called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to report a battery she said happened four days earlier. According to an arrest report, she showed deputies photos of a cut on her forehead and other injuries.

Pichardo says he accidentally cut his girlfriend's forehead with his fingernail.

Pichardo has been released from the county jail after posting a $10,000 bond. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Copyright Associated Press