A Key West water taxi operator is accused of sexually battering and torturing a woman in a boat he lives in.

Jeffrey Sundwall, 46, was charged Wednesday after Key West Police said held a 27-year-old woman against her will.

The victim told detectives Sundwall invited her to his boat Sunday night. Sundwall's boat is a 34-foot cabin trawler named "Today". He operates a water taxi service to and from Christmas Tree Island.

Detectives said while the victim was on the boat, he came up behind her and put a "sexual restraint collar" around her neck and chocked her until she was unconscious. The woman told police she woke from unconsciousness to find Sundwall sexually battering her. The victim said he put a gag in her mouth so she could not make noise.

Police said the woman was held for hours and tortured. When she begged for her life, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill her.

According to police, Sundwall responded to a call Monday morning for a ride to the island. When he arrived, the customer said the victim was with Sundwall. According to the witness, the woman told him she had been sexually attacked and asked to use his phone to call police.

Officers arrived to the scene and arrested Sundwall for possession of crack cocaine.

On Wednesday, police charged Sundwall with attempted murder, false imprisonment and sexual assault. He is being held without bond.